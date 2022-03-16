Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading Down 2.8%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.62 and last traded at $94.68. 677,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,102,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

