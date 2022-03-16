NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.