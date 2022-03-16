Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 26,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

