Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
