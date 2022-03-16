Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

