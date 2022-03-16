Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

