Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 15.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.87 and its 200-day moving average is 10.47. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.66 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

