Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.52

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 610411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.