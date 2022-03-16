Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Stephen Daintith Acquires 12 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,194 ($15.53) per share, with a total value of £143.28 ($186.32).

Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,203.50 ($15.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,286,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,506. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.32). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,374.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,630.10. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.71) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.88) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

