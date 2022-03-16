Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.09). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 28,970 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £320.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.14.
About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)
