Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.09). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 28,970 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £320.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.14.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

