OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.80. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 3,029,252 shares changing hands.

OGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

