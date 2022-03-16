ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 63.8% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (OWC) traded 61.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $615,039.83 and $10,956.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.67 or 0.99568611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020759 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

