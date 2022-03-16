Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.05). Approximately 158,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 111,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.98).

The stock has a market cap of £151.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.25.

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,081 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,083.65 ($6,610.73). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,100 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,587.78).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.