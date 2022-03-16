Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.16 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $31.16 million and $1.48 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00015896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,301.75 or 1.00047704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00253657 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.