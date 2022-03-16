OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 28.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,298. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.