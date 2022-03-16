OMG Network (OMG) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00010040 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $578.21 million and $122.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00219871 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.