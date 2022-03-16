OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Cavan M. Redmond Purchases 40,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 845,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,334. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

