OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Cavan M. Redmond Purchases 40,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OncoCyte stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 845,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,334. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.
About OncoCyte (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
