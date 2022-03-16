Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
Several analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
