OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.75% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
