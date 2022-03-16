OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

