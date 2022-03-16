ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OGS stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

