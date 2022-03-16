OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.25. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 67,665 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
