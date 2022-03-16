ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

