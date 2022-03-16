Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $443.96 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $443.96 million and $35.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179396 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00399596 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

