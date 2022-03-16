Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
OPNT stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.10 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 over the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
