Oraichain Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $861,757.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00015612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $861,757.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00103878 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.