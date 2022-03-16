Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.50

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
