Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.85

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 3138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLCLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.32 and a beta of -0.07.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.