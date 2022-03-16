Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.63 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

