Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker Acquires 40,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 2,152,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 107.76 and a quick ratio of 158.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 973,374 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,011,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

