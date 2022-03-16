Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker Acquires 40,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 2,152,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 107.76 and a quick ratio of 158.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.73.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 973,374 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,011,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
