Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $128.45 million and $18.46 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00007594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars.

