Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

OROCF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,313. Orocobre has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

