Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $428.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

