OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.15

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.15 and traded as high as $60.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 972 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $710.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

