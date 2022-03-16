Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

