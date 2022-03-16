Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

