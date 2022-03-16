Oxygen Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $540,068.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

