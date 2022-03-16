PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007287 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00096959 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00282696 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars.

