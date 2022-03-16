PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 3,365,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.96.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

