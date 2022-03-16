PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $81.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.19 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.96.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

