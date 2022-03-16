PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of PD stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

