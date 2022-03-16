PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.96.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

