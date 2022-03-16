PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $360-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.96.

Shares of PD stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

