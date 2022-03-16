Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 0.4%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 519,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 386,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.