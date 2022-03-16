Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

PBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

