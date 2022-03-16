PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $5.43 or 0.00013404 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $167.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103650 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 276,714,402 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

