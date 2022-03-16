Pangolin (PNG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,040,929 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

