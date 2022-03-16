Parachute Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $549,666.65 and approximately $116,649.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

