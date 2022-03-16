Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

