Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $38.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
