ParkByte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkByte has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ParkByte has a total market capitalization of $21,539.56 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.