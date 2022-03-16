Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PH traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

